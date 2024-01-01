Lo Celso delighted with Real Betis goalscoring form

Gio Lo Celso is delighted with his form at Real Betis.

Lo Celso has four goals on four games, including last night in the 1-1 draw with Las Palmas.

The Argentina international said: "For a striker, touching the ball in that phase of the area is difficult. He (Assane Diao) had the composure to give it to me, I was grateful for that; the goal is all his .

"As I said, I appreciate the team's effort . We wanted the three points, but it wasn't to be. There's no time to regret it, on Sunday we play an important game at home and we have to win to stay there."

Lo Celso added: "We are lacking that bit of luck in the final third to be able to score. Today Bakambu's goal, the other day Abde's... These are games of details and I am satisfied with the team's effort and with the fans who came to support us up to this point. It's time to turn the page and think about the next one."