RB Leipzig winger Olmo talks up Barcelona return 'option'

RB Leipzig winger Dani Olmo has declared a return to Barcelona is an "option".

The Spain attacker is weighing up his future at RBL this summer and admits re-signing for junior club Barca is something being considered.

Olmo came through the La Masia system before leaving for Dinamo Zagreb as a 16 year-old.

He told Sport from La Roja's Euros camp today: "We'll see how it turns out in the end, it's an option and something that can happen.

"I'm calm, I'm focused on the European Championships - we'll see what happens, continues the attacking midfielder."

Olmo's contract with Leipzig runs until the summer of 2027. The deal carries a buyout clause of €60m.

