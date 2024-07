Barcelona target Olmo: My future known before Euros final

RB Leipzig winger Dani Olmo says his club future can wait until after the Euros.

The Spain winger is being linked with a return to Barcelona.

But he insists: “We will see in the end, this is an option that can happen. I’m calm, I’m focused on the European Championship – we’ll see what happens.”

“I can say that it will be known before this date (14th of July, Euro 2024 final).

"I’m calm, focused on the national team, on playing, contributing and that’s it.”