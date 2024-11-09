Rayo Vallecano coach Perez accepts Las Palmas deserved win

Rayo Vallecano coach Inigo Perez says Las Palmas deserved their 3-1 win on Friday night.

Fabio Silva and Manu Fuster, along with an own goal, helped Las Palmas win in Vallecas. Rayo's goal came in injury-time as Scott McKenna put through his own net.

Afterwards, Perez had no complaints with the result.

Feelings:

"Losing this match and conceding three goals makes you unhappy. Neither effectiveness nor football is in charge. They have been more effective than us."

Explanation:

"Effectiveness has been the order of the day. One imagines a game plan in which one attacks constantly. Then one has to get it right, but we haven't found it. It's really an analysis like that because you've conceded three goals and it hurts."

Performance:

"I think that up until the second goal we attacked well and consistently. We were constantly trying to find the outside lanes. You send a certain message that you have to attack no matter what."

Set pieces:

"For me, it is a vital aspect of football that you specialise in and work on today. Today it hurts me to concede two goals from corners. It is the same as in Mallorca. The second is a miscalculation. It is painful to concede two goals from set pieces, we already have three in the negative."