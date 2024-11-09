Martinez delighted with Las Palmas win at Rayo: We're an honest team

Las Palmas coach Diego Martinez was left delighted with their 3-1 win at Rayo Vallecano.

Fabio Silva and Manu Fuster struck for the visitors, with an own goal also going Las Palmas' way on the night.

Afterwards, Martinez admits he was delighted with the third win in four games for the Canarians.

The game:

"It's 9 out of 12, three away games and very different games. The team has been very focused, has been forceful in the areas, which is what gives you chances on these fields, and the level of organization and concentration of the team has been very good. Obviously, from there we have to continue improving."

Own goal:

"Their goal was also an own goal. The harder we work, the luckier we get. The people of Barranco Seco will understand me."

Effort:

"We know that we are a humble team that has to work hard in matches, get the best out of ourselves, and that even then there will be times when we don't succeed. Today we won against a team that had only lost one match at home, a great rival. I said it beforehand as well, neither the very positive nor the very negative analyses favour us. We have to have stability and grow as a team."

Getting out of relegation:

"I don't watch the table. We have a commitment with the players that we were not going to look at the classification regardless of the result. Today we are happy but tomorrow we have to work. It has been a titanic effort this month, we have all been at the limit. There will be a lot to do and this gives you a lot of confidence to continue on the path we are on."

Team talks:

"This is not about what I can tell them, but about what they can believe. When we arrived we were very honest, we listened a lot and we came because we believe in this squad. We are a talented team, with an association and with things that we didn't do well, there was an imbalance. We had to balance and know how to adapt to the games. It's not so much about a talk or a player's performance, but about small 1% of many small things, and that also includes all the workers at the sports city because they have felt it with us. This gives us positive reinforcement."