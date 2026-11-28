Rayo Vallecano claimed their first away win of the LaLiga season, upsetting high-flying Real Betis 1-0 to stretch their unbeaten head-to-head run to six meetings.

Coming into the game after a midweek UEFA Champions League win, Betis aimed to cement their place in the top four against a Rayo side fighting at the wrong end of the table.

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The Red Sashes had lost four of their six trips in the league (D2), and in the first half it was clear why, as they were second-best for large periods. The hosts dominated possession, but struggled to translate their superiority into goalscoring opportunities.

Following a laboured opening half-hour, Betis began to turn the screw as half-time approached. After a high turnover on 34 minutes, Isco picked out Antony in the box, who duly laid off to Pablo Fornals, but the Spaniard’s low drive was brilliantly blocked near the goal line by Florian Lejeune.

Betis continued to probe, and Cucho Hernandez stung Emil Audero's palms after latching onto Junior Firpo’s knockdown, but the visitors soaked up the pressure to keep their clean sheet intact at the break.

Match momentum Flashscore

Manuel Pellegrini’s men struggled to replicate that after the restart, and Rayo assumed control. Sergio Camello threatened an opener in the 55th minute after being played in down the right, but with time and space, his rash early strike was saved by the feet of Alvaro Valles.

Rayo continued to threaten, though, and looked the likelier to break the deadlock through the ever-dangerous Camello, who cut inside the box from the left and saw a dipping strike cannon off the crossbar.

Perhaps owing to fatigue from their European trip in midweek, Betis were on the back foot throughout the second half. And it showed, as Rayo grew in stature and netted the opener in the 72nd minute.

The hosts couldn’t clear the lines after a cross into the box, and Jorge de Frutos reacted quickest with a touch and a low finish into the bottom-left corner.

After falling behind, Betis had no answers and slumped to defeat without troubling Rayo, thus seeing their four-game unbeaten league run come to an end. For Rayo, this is a much-needed win following consecutive defeats that lifts them three points clear of the relegation zone.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Isco (Real Betis)