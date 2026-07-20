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Raphinha to join Barcelona squad for UK training camp

Brazil international Raphinha.
Brazil international Raphinha.Reuters

Barcelona star Raphinha is due to rejoin Hansi Flick's squad for preseason training on July 27th following his summer break.

Flick's players are returning to action a different times due to international duty at the 2026 FFIA World Cup this summer with rules requiring a minimum of a three-week gap from their individual tournament end and a preseason start. 

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Raphinha and Brazil were knocked in the last 16 by Norway and his return date will be shared with Ronald Araujo following a summer injury for the Uruguayan.

Barcelona have continued to reject rumours of the club looking to sell Raphinha this summer amid reports he was suffering with financial issues.

His return date means the former Leeds United winger will fly out with the squad for a preseason training camp in the UK which includes friendlies against Birmingham City and Preston.

That is followed by two warm up games in Italy, against Udinese and Nottingham Forest, before the Joan Gamper Trophy in Barcelona on August 19 with Al Ahly the opponents.

Fermin Lopez is expected to travel to the UK, but just to train as part of his injury rehabilitation, with a permanent transfer deal for Joao Cancelo not completed a this stage.

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