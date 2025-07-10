Radu excited to join Celta Vigo - and to call Aspas a teammate

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Andrei Radu is excited joining Celta Vigo.

The Romania goalkeeper has joined Celta from Venezia.

At his presentation this morning, Radu stated: "Celta had been following me for at least three months, before last season ended. Their interest was clear from the start, and that was enough for me. Negotiations then developed, but I never had any doubts.

"I never feel like I'm guaranteed a spot in the team. I just try to give my all every day to show the staff and my teammates that they can trust me. Nothing in life is guaranteed; you have to earn it.

"I've been through difficult times that have helped me grow as a man and a footballer. Football is full of ups and downs, you have to stay balanced and focused. Do I play with my feet? All goalkeepers these days have to know how to build from the back. It's something I've already mastered, I feel more than ready."

On adapting to life in Vigo, he said: "I want to learn Spanish well, give me three months. We have time to work and prepare as best we can."

And he added on Celta skipper Iago Aspas: "He's a legend. I've often played FIFA with him, but he's much better in real life! He's a great guy, funny, and even speaks a little Italian: his brother played for Piacenza."

