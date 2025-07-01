DONE DEAL: Sevilla swoop for Celta Vigo winger Alfon; secure keeper Alvaro to new contract

Tribal Football
Sevilla have closed the signing of Celta Vigo winger Alfonso Gonzalez.

Alfon moves to Sevilla in a free transfer after coming off contract at Celta today. The defender was offered new terms by Celta, but chose to move on.

With Sevilla, the left-sided winger has penned a deal to 2028.

Alfon, 26, produced a career best season last term at Celta,  scoring eight goals and providing five assists in 29 appearances.

Meanwhile, Sevilla have also secured goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez to a new deal.

The keeper has penned a new two-year contract to 2027.

