Alaves coach Garcia Plaza furious after home defeat to Valladolid

Alaves coach Luis Garcia Plaza was furious after their 2-3 home defeat to Real Valladolid in Friday night.

It marked Valladolid's first win of their LaLiga campaign. Penalties from Mamadou Sylla and Selim Amallah sandwiched a goal from Toni Martinez for Alaves.

Advertisement Advertisement

Anuar Tuhami had Valladolid 3-1 ahead before Kike Garcia pulled a goal back in injury-time before he was sent off.

García Plaza appeared visibly angry afterwards as he spoke to local reporters.

Assessment of the match:

“We were not good. We cannot score four goals to win a match. Either we improve defensively or we are going to suffer. The penalty is debatable, it is a play that is sometimes called and sometimes not.

"There was a penalty on Tomy that was clear, so I don't understand when the VAR comes in and when it doesn't. We have to know who we are, there are people who have to prove a lot in the first division. I am very disappointed with the game we played.”

Worried?

“We made mistakes. We are what we are. There are many people who are making their debut in the first division and I think we made mistakes. We have to improve a lot in defence.”

Kike's expulsion and final card for Abqar?

“There he has to be calmer, both Kike and the referee. I haven't seen what happened to Abqar, if it was because of protesting, then it was a bad idea."