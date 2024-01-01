Alaves coach Garcia Plaza furious after home defeat to Valladolid

Tribal Football
Alaves coach Luis Garcia Plaza furious after home defeat to Valladolid
Alaves coach Luis Garcia Plaza was furious after their 2-3 home defeat to Real Valladolid in Friday night.

It marked Valladolid's first win of their LaLiga campaign. Penalties from Mamadou Sylla and Selim Amallah sandwiched a goal from Toni Martinez for Alaves.

Anuar Tuhami had Valladolid 3-1 ahead before Kike Garcia pulled a goal back in injury-time before he was sent off.

García Plaza appeared visibly angry afterwards as he spoke to local reporters.

 

Assessment of the match:

“We were not good. We cannot score four goals to win a match. Either we improve defensively or we are going to suffer. The penalty is debatable, it is a play that is sometimes called and sometimes not.

"There was a penalty on Tomy that was clear, so I don't understand when the VAR comes in and when it doesn't. We have to know who we are, there are people who have to prove a lot in the first division. I am very disappointed with the game we played.”

 

Worried?

“We made mistakes. We are what we are. There are many people who are making their debut in the first division and I think we made mistakes. We have to improve a lot in defence.”

 

Kike's expulsion and final card for Abqar?

“There he has to be calmer, both Kike and the referee. I haven't seen what happened to Abqar, if it was because of protesting, then it was a bad idea."

