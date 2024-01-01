Alaves coach Garcia Plaza furious after home defeat to Valladolid

It marked Valladolid's first win of their LaLiga campaign. Penalties from Mamadou Sylla and Selim Amallah sandwiched a goal from Toni Martinez for Alaves.
Anuar Tuhami had Valladolid 3-1 ahead before Kike Garcia pulled a goal back in injury-time before he was sent off.
García Plaza appeared visibly angry afterwards as he spoke to local reporters.
Assessment of the match:
“We were not good. We cannot score four goals to win a match. Either we improve defensively or we are going to suffer. The penalty is debatable, it is a play that is sometimes called and sometimes not.
"There was a penalty on Tomy that was clear, so I don't understand when the VAR comes in and when it doesn't. We have to know who we are, there are people who have to prove a lot in the first division. I am very disappointed with the game we played.”
Worried?
“We made mistakes. We are what we are. There are many people who are making their debut in the first division and I think we made mistakes. We have to improve a lot in defence.”
Kike's expulsion and final card for Abqar?
“There he has to be calmer, both Kike and the referee. I haven't seen what happened to Abqar, if it was because of protesting, then it was a bad idea."