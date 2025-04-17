Pena changes agents as Barcelona decision made

Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena plans to leave at the end of the season.

Revelo says Pena has just changed agents this week as he prepares for a departure.

Peña has been with Barca since 2012 and has been a permanent member of the senior squad since 2022.

He was expected to step in for Marc-André ter Stegen this season after the German's knee injury in August. But Barcelona convinced Wojciech Szczesny (34) to come out of retirement and the Pole quickly established himself ahead of Pena.

As such, particularly with Ter Stegen returning to full fitness, Pena has decided to leave Barca this summer.