Tribal Football
Most Read
The 11 Arsenal and Real Madrid stars who will miss the clash at the Bernabeu
Lewis-Skelly joins Fabregas and Meyer in Champions League elite ranks
Carlo Ancelotti reveals shock 'dream' job amid Real Madrid sack rumours
Vinicius Junior breaks Ronaldo Nazario’s Real Madrid goal record

Pena changes agents as Barcelona decision made

Carlos Volcano
Pena changes agents as Barcelona decision made
Pena changes agents as Barcelona decision madeLaLiga
Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena plans to leave at the end of the season.

Revelo says Pena has just changed agents this week as he prepares for a departure.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Peña has been with Barca since 2012 and has been a permanent member of the senior squad since 2022.

He was expected to step in for Marc-André ter Stegen this season after the German's knee injury in August. But Barcelona convinced Wojciech Szczesny (34) to come out of retirement and the Pole quickly established himself ahead of Pena.

As such, particularly with Ter Stegen returning to full fitness, Pena has decided to leave Barca this summer.

Mentions
LaLigaPena InakiBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL? Malaga superkid Antonito commits to Newcastle
Szczesny pushed about Barcelona contract talks; Ter Stegen comeback
Barcelona scouts posted to watch two South American defenders