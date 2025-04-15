Szczesny pushed about Barcelona contract talks; Ter Stegen comeback

Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny says he's calm about his contract situation.

Coaxed out of retirement by Barca, the Catalans now want the Pole to continue into next season. Szczesny's current deal expires in June.

Asked about his plans, the former Juventus keeper said: "It's not something I think about much. My contract expires at the end of the season and I will focus on the matches.

"I will not waste energy on future issues or contract negotiations. I am focused on tomorrow's match, on giving my best."

Szczesny also commented on form of fellow Pole Robert Lewandowski at Barca. He admits it was his countryman who helped convince him to agree to the move.

He said at his Champions League media conference to preview their clash with Borussia Dortmund: "The first call I received was from him. During the first few weeks, he helped me a lot to settle in at Barcelona. It's a difficult transition, and the hardest part was changing my mentality after leaving football to come back."

"I want to win big trophies," he added. "I'm getting closer and closer to winning this competition. I'll seize the opportunity and focus on these last few weeks of the season to achieve a goal for us and for the club."

On the return of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Szczesny confirmed Barca's senior keeper is now ready for a playing return. Szczesny signed for Barca to cover the German's absence after he suffered a knee injury earlier this season.

He added, "At the moment, Ter Stegen is only focused on returning to training. When he is available, the decision will be up to the coach, not us. We fully understand the situation. It is not embarrassing, nor is it tense.

"Whatever happens, we will understand and respect it because we both want the best for the team.

"I came here to replace Ter Stegen, but I want to play in this competition and, whatever happens, I will respect the decision. If (Hansi) Flick decides to let him play, I will respect that. He and I have a good relationship."