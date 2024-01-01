Tribal Football
Pedri welcomes new Barcelona signing Olmo
Pedri has welcomed new Barcelona signing Dani Olmo.

Former La Masia prospect Olmo has returned to Barca today from RB Leipzig.

Pedri is currently recovering from a knee strain suffered with Spain at the Euros.

Asked about Olmo's arrival, Pedri declared: "I like that Dani Olmo has come to Barcelona, ​​because we get along very well and I'm sure he brings many things.

"It was already seen in the Euro Cup..."

Pedri also declared: "I would like to captain (Barcelona) in the future."

