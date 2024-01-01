Pedri ruled out of Barcelona preseason

Barcelona midfielder Pedri is set to miss their entire preseason.

The Spanish Federation has announced the youngster has suffered a "knee sprain".

Pedri was forced off after just eight minutes into last night's Euros quarterfinal win against Germany. He was on the wrong end of a late challenge by Toni Kroos.

It has since been confirmed Pedri has suffered a knee sprain.

And Mundo Deportivo says he faces "4-6 weeks" on the sidelines, which will see him miss the entirety of Barca's preseason.