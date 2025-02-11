Osasuna coach Moreno: Mallorca point was deserved

Osasuna coach Vicente Moreno was happy to take a point from Real Mallorca on Monday night.

Vedat Muriqi had Mallorca ahead from the spot on 84 minutes, only for Flavien Boyomo to score for Osasuna four minutes into injury-time to leave Arrasare frustrated.

Moreno said afterwards: "At the very least we deserved to draw, there is a difference between winning and drawing. You get to the final part with an adverse result and we ended up looking for the victory, we were close.

"You have to take into account that we had a great team in front of us like Mallorca, although I think we were dominant. It was more likely that we would score than them, but we couldn't win."

He added, "The penalty against us is the referee's decision. It's difficult for these situations to go in your favour."