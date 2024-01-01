Osasuna chief Vazquez explains convincing Zaragoza about move

Osasuna management are delighted with the impact of Bryan Zaragoza.

The on-loan Bayern Munich winger has been a revelation for Osasuna so far this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Osasuna chief Braulio Vazquez said, "Maybe he'll only get a few minutes at Bayern and we had to be aware of that situation. You call routinely. 'If something changes, let me know'. And obviously you have to be aware of that.

"That situation arose when Bayern suggested that it was best to find a way out for him and that's when we appeared and told him about our willingness."

He added: "You don't have to be an Einstein either. Always sow your seeds; you always have to sow your seeds. Because we also have young players who may have offers to leave and we also have to be prepared."