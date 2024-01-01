Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd TWICE rejected by Inzaghi
Tottenham fullback Porro: I feel ready to join Real Madrid
Calafiori warns Arsenal pal Trossard ahead of Italy's clash with Belgium
Liverpool reach mega adidas deal as they prepare to leave Nike

Osasuna chief Vazquez explains convincing Zaragoza about move

Osasuna chief Vazquez explains convincing Zaragoza about move
Osasuna chief Vazquez explains convincing Zaragoza about moveLaLiga
Osasuna management are delighted with the impact of Bryan Zaragoza.

The on-loan Bayern Munich winger has been a revelation for Osasuna so far this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Osasuna chief Braulio Vazquez said, "Maybe he'll only get a few minutes at Bayern and we had to be aware of that situation. You call routinely. 'If something changes, let me know'. And obviously you have to be aware of that.

"That situation arose when Bayern suggested that it was best to find a way out for him and that's when we appeared and told him about our willingness."

He added: "You don't have to be an Einstein either. Always sow your seeds; you always have to sow your seeds. Because we also have young players who may have offers to leave and we also have to be prepared."

Mentions
LaLigaZaragoza BryanOsasunaBayern MunichFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona threaten Bayern Munich plans for Tah
Reschke: Wirtz wants Real Madrid over Bayern Munich
REVEALED: Four Euro giants in Bayer Leverkusen contact for Wirtz