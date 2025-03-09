Nico Williams scores as Bilbao survive Mallorca scare

Ernesto Valverde’s Athletic Club extended their impressive head-to-head record against Real Mallorca to seven matches, but they were forced to settle for a draw during an edgy Sunday night clash at San Mames.

After experiencing late heartbreak in midweek, Athletic were hoping for a pick-me-up at home to high-flying Mallorca. But in a first half that lacked any real quality, it was the visitors who enjoyed the best chance just seven minutes in.

Advertisement Advertisement

Takuma Asano fired in a cross towards Vedat Muriqi, whose clipped effort sailed just over Unai Simón’s crossbar.

Athletic did have a sight of goal of their own, though, with the ever-dangerous Nico Williams fashioning a chance for himself on the edge of the box, only to drag it wide of the near post.

Following a stale first half, the game quickly sparked into life after the restart, with Mallorca breaking the deadlock on 56’.

Antonio Raíilo was the man to find the back of the net, with the defender rising highest inside the box to convert Sergi Darder’s corner kick.

The Pirates' lead didn’t last long though, as Williams was on hand at the back post to nod home a deep cross sent in by team-mate Andoni Gorosabel, duly atoning for his earlier miss.

The goals did allow the contest to open up a little, with Mallorca producing the best chance of the closing stages.

Having busted a gut to get into the right position, Samu Costa ought to have found the back of the net, but he was unable to keep his shot from 12 yards sufficiently down to cause a problem.

Athletic huffed and puffed in the closing stages, but Mallorca, sensing a vital point in their search for European football, were happy to bunker in and defend the draw.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

Match stats StatsPerform

Check out the match stats here.