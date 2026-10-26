Nico Williams reveals why he turned down Arsenal, PSG, and Barcelona for Athletic stay

Nico Williams has opened up on why he's turned down clubs like Arsenal, PSG, and Barcelona in favour of staying at Athletic Club.

The 24-year-old burst onto the scene at Euro 2024 and was subsequently linked with moves to almost every top European club.

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It was widely reported that summer that Williams was on the verge of joining friend and international teammates Lamine Yamal at Barcelona.

Williams ultimately decided to stay at Athletic Club, signing a long-term deal, but rumours linking him with a move away persist.

Earlier this month, Sport Witness reported on Williams’ agent, Felix Tainta, naming Barcelona, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and PSG.

It was reported that Nico’s brother Inaki was unhappy with the comments, so, speaking after Athletic’s 4-0 LaLiga win over Getafe, the Spaniard came out to clear the air.

“Felix was wrong with what he said; things aren’t like that,” the World Cup winner said. “The final decision is made by me, my brother, and the family. What happens at home, only the three of us know.

“I’ve never doubted being here. I’ve had countless offers. I could have left, and I’ve always been clear about staying here. My intention to be here cannot be questioned.

“I told Barca, Arsenal, PSG, and many others no, because I want to be here. I hope people understand.”