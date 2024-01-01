Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Why I always demand Lukaku be signed by my club
SPLIT? Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid losing confidence in eachother
Conte impressed by new Napoli pair McTominay, Gilmour
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Antony wants to play, but...

Nico happy to be off mark for Athletic Bilbao: More to come after missing preseason

Nico happy to be off mark for Athletic Bilbao: More to come after missing preseason
Nico happy to be off mark for Athletic Bilbao: More to come after missing preseasonLaLiga
Nico Williams is adamant his form will continue to improve for Athletic Bilbao.

The Spain attacker scored in Sunday's win against Las Palmas - his first goal of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Williams later said: "The truth is that I am demanding with myself, I want to score lots of goals and lots of assists. 

"The objective is to score more than ten goals in the league.

"I'm fine: last month was a transition, I hadn't played a single pre-season game and I've adapted to the rhythm. I hope to help the team in the next games."

Mentions
LaLigaWilliams NicoAth BilbaoLas Palmas
Related Articles
Balde admits daily contact with Barcelona target Williams
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde happy for Williams, Simon over nominations
UNCOVERED: How LaLiga's academy system led to Euros glory for Spain