Nico happy to be off mark for Athletic Bilbao: More to come after missing preseason

Nico Williams is adamant his form will continue to improve for Athletic Bilbao.

The Spain attacker scored in Sunday's win against Las Palmas - his first goal of the season.

Williams later said: "The truth is that I am demanding with myself, I want to score lots of goals and lots of assists.

"The objective is to score more than ten goals in the league.

"I'm fine: last month was a transition, I hadn't played a single pre-season game and I've adapted to the rhythm. I hope to help the team in the next games."