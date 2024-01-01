Tribal Football
Most Read
Ronaldo says Man Utd need to "rebuild everything"
Liverpool, Newcastle chasing Man Utd reject Gomes
REVEALED: Terms Rabiot demanding amid Man Utd, Liverpool interest
Liverpool reached agreement to sign Mbappe before he made Real Madrid move

Neymar happy seeing Depay choose Corinthians and Brazilian football

Neymar happy seeing Depay choose Corinthians and Brazilian football
Neymar happy seeing Depay choose Corinthians and Brazilian footballLaLiga
Neymar is delighted seeing Memphis Depay move to Corinthians.

The Holland striker has joined Corinthians as a free agent after terminating his contract with Atletico Madrid over the summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Neymar, currently with Al Hilal, admits he's happy seeing another international star move to the Brasiliero.

He posted to social media: "Welcome to Brazil, brother. Enjoy my country.

"It's really nice that this boy plays in Brazil... May more stars of this level come to Brazilian football."

Mentions
LaLigaNeymarDepay MemphisCorinthiansAtl. MadridSaudi Professional LeagueAl HilalFootball Transfers