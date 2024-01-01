Neymar happy seeing Depay choose Corinthians and Brazilian football

Neymar is delighted seeing Memphis Depay move to Corinthians.

The Holland striker has joined Corinthians as a free agent after terminating his contract with Atletico Madrid over the summer.

Neymar, currently with Al Hilal, admits he's happy seeing another international star move to the Brasiliero.

He posted to social media: "Welcome to Brazil, brother. Enjoy my country.

"It's really nice that this boy plays in Brazil... May more stars of this level come to Brazilian football."