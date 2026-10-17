Mourinho 'won't ask for transfers' as Real Madrid's January plan is revealed

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Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.
Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.Profimedia

Jose Mourinho has offered a bold update on his lack of plans for the January transfer window.

The veteran Portuguese coach spent around €225M as part of a summer squad - including club record €125M deal for Yan Diomande - alongside deals for Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries and Carlos Espi.

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That massive outlay ahead of the 2026/27 season means his budget will be reduced at the start of the calendar year, but Mourinho is not concerned, as he plans to keep Endrick Felipe in Madrid.

"Eder Militao will be back in the squad soon. I'm not asking for signings, I'm happy. The players are improving, especially if we have time and peace. 

"I'm not the type to ask for players. I like a small squad. For someone to come in, someone would have to leave. If the board considers something, we'll evaluate it, but I don't take the initiative to request players. 

"I'm not asking for one or two signings."

Militao's return from injury means Mourinho only has two long-term absentees in Rodrygo Goes and Raul Asencio.

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