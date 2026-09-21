Atletico Madrid take aim at Mourinho after defeat Real Madrid

The Portuguese coach was left frustrated by several decisions during the fiercely contested encounter and arrived at his post-match press conference carrying printed images of incidents he believed should have resulted in Atletico players being sent off.
Atletico responded on social media with a pointed message seemingly aimed at Mourinho’s unusual presentation.
The club posted a printer emoji, appearing to reference the hard-copy evidence brought by the coach to his media briefing.
They followed it with a blunt statement: “Stop referee harassment now.”
Mourinho had presented the printed images to highlight two incidents he felt warranted red cards.