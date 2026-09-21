Atletico Madrid take aim at Mourinho after defeat Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid have mocked Jose Mourinho following his furious criticism of the refereeing in their 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in the Madrid derby.

The Portuguese coach was left frustrated by several decisions during the fiercely contested encounter and arrived at his post-match press conference carrying printed images of incidents he believed should have resulted in Atletico players being sent off.

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Atletico responded on social media with a pointed message seemingly aimed at Mourinho’s unusual presentation.

The club posted a printer emoji, appearing to reference the hard-copy evidence brought by the coach to his media briefing.

They followed it with a blunt statement: “Stop referee harassment now.”

Mourinho had presented the printed images to highlight two incidents he felt warranted red cards.