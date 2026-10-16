Man City lineup v Ipswich: Confirmed team news as Maresca faces post PSG conundrum

Premier League leaders Manchester City are back in top-flight action on October 17th as they host Ipswich Town.

Enzo Maresca's side extended their lead at the top of the table last weekend with a superb 3-0 win on the road at old foes Liverpool.

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However, they came crashing back down to earth in midweek in a first competitive loss of the campaign, as defending European champions PSG secured a 4-2 victory in Manchester.

Man City v Ipswich team news

Maresca has a fully fit squad to chose from against the Tractor Boys, but on the back of a draining night up against PSG, he will rotate his starting XI.

Matheus Nunes, Iliman Ndiaye and Ayyoub Bouaddi could be among those recalled with City back on the European trail on October 20th at home to AEK Athens.

Man City predicted lineup v Ipswich

Man City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Gvardol; Bouaddi, Fernandez, Cherki; Ndiaye, Haaland, Semenyo.

Man City v Ipswich kick off time

Kick off at the Etihad Stadium is set at 3pm in the UK.

Key stat

City scored 10 goals across two wins against Ipswich last season with Erling Haaland on target four times.