Mourinho: Trent's omission 'for the best' at Real Madrid

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has offered a fresh update on Trent Alexander Arnold's future at the club.

After an injury-disrupted first year in Madrid, Mourinho has consistently opted against starting the 28-year-old at right-back, with Denzel Dumfries and club captain Fede Valverde ahead of him.

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An injury for Valverde brought Trent into the starting XI for today's LaLiga clash at Racing Santander, but Mourinho remains unconvinced, as Chelsea reportedly eye up a bold January offer.

Mourinho stated he continues to have faith in both Trent and Dumfries, but he feels Valverde is a better fit to the role, as he looks to reshape his Los Blancos squad.

"It hurts me. I don't like giving bad feelings to players; I prefer them to feel good. When you build a squad with two players per position, and end up playing a third, it's not something I like.

"But there are things more important than these feelings, things that matter more for the team at a given moment.

"I feel we needed to change our midfield and play Fede in that position. It was a decision made for the team, not based on individual players."