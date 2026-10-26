Mourinho hails Valverde's resilience ahead of injury update

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho singled out captain Fede Valverde for praise after a battling 2-1 El Clasico win at Barcelona.

Mourinho secured victory back in Catalonia as Barcelona's flawless record in league action was ended by a Kylian Mbappe brace and Los Blancos moved to within three points of the LaLiga leaders.

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Valverde once again covered at right-back, and the Uruguayan flagged up an injury at half time, but he played on and lasted until the 62nd minute.

"There's a name I wanted to mention, and that's Valverde, who played injured for more than 40 minutes," Mourinho said at full-time.

"He got injured, but wanted to keep going and push himself to his limits, and he gave everything while he was on the pitch."

Valverde will be assessed for a hamstring issue in the next 48 hours, and the club will update, but he's expected to miss the trip to Racing Santander on November 1.