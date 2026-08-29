Real Madrid lineup v Malaga: Confirmed team news as Mourinho aims to leapfrog Barcelona

Real Madrid welcome Malaga to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu this weekend following a perfect start to the season.

Los Blancos have won their opening two games against Real Sociedad and Espanyol in what has been the perfect start under legendary manager Jose Mourinho.

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Having last won the LaLiga title in the 2023-24 season, Madrid are trophyless in the last two campaigns and are determined to pull the wool over champions Barcelona who sit joint on points with them heading into the weekend games.

Malaga have had a tough start to the season, losing 2-0 to Atletico Madrid on the opening day before drawing 1-1 with fellow promoted side Deportivo La Coruna.

Madrid are the clear favourites for Sunday’s clash but Malaga could pull off an upset and put a dent in Mourinho’s title chances.

Real Madrid news v Malaga

Raul Asencio, Thiago Pitarch and Endrick are all unavailable through shin, knee and muscle complaints whilst Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy are ruled out through ligament injuries.

Meanwhile, Malaga are without Adriano Nino, Diego Murillo, Fernando Calero, Moussa Diarra and Aaron Ochoa who is set to undergo surgery on a torn meniscus.

Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid predicted starting lineup: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Silva, Valverde; Guler, Bellingham, Vini Jr; Mbappe

Malaga predicted starting lineup: Herrero; Puga, Recio, Galilea, Rafita; Lorenzo, Merino; Cruz, Dotor, Munoz; Chupe

Real Madrid v Malaga kick off time

Mourinho will aim to make it 9 points from 9 at 16:00pm Uk time on the 30th August 2026.

Key Stat

Real Madrid have suffered just one LaLiga defeat on home soil in 2026 so far whilst Madrid have won four of the last five meetings and drawing the other. The visitors having failed to beat Madrid in any of their last 11 encounters and the odds suggest Los Blancos should cruise to a win.