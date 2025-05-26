Modric departs: Real Madrid lose a true legend

The Croatian arrived in 2012 amid doubts and criticism, a talented but low-profile midfielder. He leaves as an undisputed legend.

Wearing the white shirt, Modrić played over 590 official matches, scoring 43 goals and providing 55 assists, but more importantly, leaving his mark in every corner of the Santiago Bernabéu.

He has been the brain, lungs, and heart of the team. An infallible metronome with the soul of an artist. In LALIGA alone, he has played 393 matches — soon to be 394 with his farewell appearance this Saturday at the Santiago Bernabéu against Real Sociedad — scoring 30 goals and delivering 66 assists.

Six Champions League titles for Modric LaLiga

A trophy cabinet worthy of a museum

The midfield magician, one of the kings of the center of the pitch, departs Real Madrid having won everything there is to win — and then some. With the club, he has lifted 28 titles, including 6 UEFA Champions League, 4 LALIGA EA SPORTS, 2 Copas del Rey, 5 FIFA Club World Cups, 5 UEFA Super Cups, and 4 Spanish Super Cups. In each and every one of these triumphs, Madrid’s number 10 was a key figure.

Beyond team success, Modrić also achieved individual greatness. In 2018, he reached the pinnacle of personal achievement with the Ballon d'Or, breaking the Messi-Ronaldo dominance and symbolizing a more cerebral, elegant, and human style of football. That same year, he won the UEFA Champions League and led Croatia to the FIFA World Cup final — an unforgettable season for him.

But Modrić wasn’t just instrumental in winning titles — he was the soul of the midfield. Alongside Toni Kroos and Casemiro, he formed Europe’s most dominant midfield trio for over a decade. A perfect symphony of precision, strength, and magic. Luka turned passing into art, vision into a superpower, and quiet effort into an invaluable virtue. Without a doubt, an unforgettable chapter for Real Madrid and LALIGA EA SPORTS.

A true Real Madrid legend LaLiga

A player admired and loved by all

Beyond the stats, Modrić leaves behind a legacy of professionalism, humility, and class. He never raised his voice more than necessary.

He always ran more than required. He wore the badge with pride and taught a generation how to play — and live — football with passion and respect.

For Real Madrid, his departure marks the end of a golden era. For football, his legacy is eternal. Luka Modrić is not truly leaving; he will forever remain in the history books, in the Bernabéu trophy room, and in the hearts of those who thrilled at his turns, his impossible assists, and his eternal smile.