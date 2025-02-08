Barcelona midfielder Pedri: I haven't felt like this for a long time

Barcelona midfielder Pedri admits he's enjoying his current form.

Now clear of nagging injury, Pedri says he hasn't felt in such good shape for some time.

He said on Barca One: "I haven't felt like this for a long time and now I'm enjoying it.

"I've often wanted to be like this and now that I am, I'm enjoying it."

On coach Hansi Flick, Pedri also said: "Trust in a player is very important and Flick transmits that to you. He has a lot of faith in you so that you can do what you know. Injuries are also a thing of the past, I have had that continuity and now I am enjoying it.

"I am much better off with his way of training, we have found the right key with the physios and trainers."