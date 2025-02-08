Tribal Football
Most Read
Thiago Messi scores ELEVEN goals in one Inter Miami match
Amorim insists Van Nistelrooy leaving Man Utd backroom staff was mark of respect
Real Madrid begin talks to sign Zubimendi despite Arsenal interest this winter
Leeds beat Man Utd in race to sign promising goalkeeper Cook

Barcelona midfielder Pedri: I haven't felt like this for a long time

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona midfielder Pedri: I haven't felt like this for a long time
Barcelona midfielder Pedri: I haven't felt like this for a long timeLaLiga
Barcelona midfielder Pedri admits he's enjoying his current form.

Now clear of nagging injury, Pedri says he hasn't felt in such good shape for some time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said on Barca One: "I haven't felt like this for a long time and now I'm enjoying it.

"I've often wanted to be like this and now that I am, I'm enjoying it."

On coach Hansi Flick, Pedri also said: "Trust in a player is very important and Flick transmits that to you. He has a lot of faith in you so that you can do what you know. Injuries are also a thing of the past, I have had that continuity and now I am enjoying it.

"I am much better off with his way of training, we have found the right key with the physios and trainers." 

Mentions
LaLigaPedriBarcelona
Related Articles
Pique: Would any current Barcelona player get in my team?
Pedri delighted with new contract: Good things are coming to Barcelona and Barca fans
Pedri signs new Barcelona contract