Middlesbrough signing Iheanacho won't rule out Sevilla return

Kelechi Iheanacho isn't ruling out a return to Sevilla.

The Nigeria striker has joined Middlesbrough on-loan to the end of the season.

He said, “Obviously, it’s good to leave (England). To feel like I’m in a different environment. It’s a good atmosphere there.

"It’s a great club. I’ve loved my experience there. Sevilla is a great team. I’ll always be happy to go back there. I’m here now. I’m focused on what I can achieve here."

Iheanacho signed for two seasons with Sevilla, with the option for one more, arriving in a free transfer after his time at Leicester City.