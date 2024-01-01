Michel relieved as Gazzaniga saves three penalties in Girona win against Athletic Bilbao

Girona coach Michel hailed Paulo Gazzaniga after his three penalty saves in victory over Athletic Bilbao.

Gazzaniga denied Alex Berenguer, Inaki Williams and Ander Herrera on the day. Girona then eventually won 2-1 as Cristhian Stuani converted a 99th minute spotkick for the hosts. Afterwards, Michel admits either team could've won.

Assessment:

"If you take the VAR actions out of the equation, it was a game full of alternatives and possibilities in both areas, a match of power to power. Both teams lacked rhythm due to external interruptions. The VAR had its influence, I don't like it, neither for nor against, since it should be the referee who makes the decisions and the VAR should only act if the action is very clear or contradicts the referee greatly."

The improvements:

"Thank God, or Gazzaniga, we didn't make any progress and we were in the game. I'm happy with the three points but we need to improve more. I liked the second half because we made Athletic back down."

The penalties:

"With Stuani we have a sure thing and I knew he would score. I didn't believe the one he made him repeat because I thought, two yes, but three no longer... Gazzaniga made three incredible saves that allowed us to stay alive. I don't know what would have happened if it had been 1-2."

Results:

"It hasn't been a bad start, but if you look at expectations it seems like we're missing something. I see the performance and we're on the right track, but I'm not completely happy today. On a global level I have to change things so that the player is more connected, so that he goes up. I already have it in my head and we have to do it to be more recognizable."

Stuani:

"Maybe I brought him in late, but I saw Abel Ruiz doing well, doing a great job even though he didn't score. Whenever Stuani is on the pitch, something is created on the pitch and in the stands, a different atmosphere. He always contributes and before the goal he had already had a clear chance with his head."

Relief:

"There were too many doubts at the start and my gestures were going in that direction. I told them at half-time that the whistles from the fans were also mine because I don't like them playing backwards. I don't like to see any player suffer but in the second half we made Athletic retreat, a team that only goes forward."