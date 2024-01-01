Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki delighted with goal in victory over AZ

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams was delighted scoring in their Europa League win against AZ Alkmaar.

Williams is now Athletic's highest goalscorer in Europe.

He said afterwards, "Celebrating with my brother (Nico) has been very nice. Everything we do is for our parents, for everything they have done for us. The celebration has to do with one of our Fornite games."

The striker stressed, "It was a difficult match in which we had to insist and break ground. We know how difficult it is to play in Europe. After six years fighting for moments like this, it is normal that we are super happy with what we have done.

"This is the way forward. From the beginning, our fans have carried us on their shoulders and we appreciate the effort they make by accompanying us at San Mamés or in the first match of the group stage in Rome."