Michel delighted as Girona thump Osasuna

Girona coach Michel was delighted with their 4-0 rout of Osasuna on Thursday night.

The Catalans won via goals from Bryan Gil, Viktor Tsygankov, Abel Ruiz and Cristhian Stuani.

Michel said: "I am very happy with the game the team played. The atmosphere was strange and I didn't like it but we showed that we were working well.

"We were very good at pressing after losing the ball, the two forwards, Viktor and Bryan, were spectacular and had a great game in every sense.

"The whole team played a great game. They opened up the wings and extended the wings but they didn't have superiority. I'm glad that Abel scored and people focus too much on the data and the goals and not so much on how good he is. He played a great game.

"Sometimes we don't give importance to maintaining possession in the opponent's half. All the pressing areas have been top, we have won 80% of the second plays. Osasuna is a great team and it is very difficult to get a hold on them. The pressure after losing the ball has been incredible, when we lose quickly we suffer but today we have had almost none."