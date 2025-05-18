Messi insists 'beautiful' rivalry with Ronaldo was good for both legends

Tribal Football
Alex Roberts
Messi has opened up on his rivalry with Ronaldo
Lionel Messi has opened up about his era-defining rivalry with fellow legend Cristiano Ronaldo, a period in which they won a combined 13 Ballon d'Ors.

With Messi at Barcelona and Ronaldo at Real Madrid, the rivalry between the two shaped an entire generation.

Widely regarded as the two best players of all time, both players won numerous titles and scored an unfathomable number of goals for their respective clubs.

Still, the battle between the two remained respectful and the World Cup winner spoke fondly of the time spent competing with Ronaldo.

"It was always a battle," Messi said to the Official Ballon d'Or X account. 

"In sporting terms, it was very beautiful. We pushed each other to be better because we are both extremely competitive.

"He always wanted to win everything, and so did I. It was a beautiful time for us and for people who love football."

