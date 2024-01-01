Mbappe upbeat on Real Madrid goalscoring start

Kylian Mbappe says he's happy with his first games at Real Madrid.

Mbappe struck his first goals in LaLiga with a brace in Sunday's 2-0 win against Real Betis.

Now back with France, Mbappe said: "I’m very happy to be at Real Madrid.

"Everything is working very well. It’s improving my performance little by little. I’ve scored, so things are working. I come with the same energy as always to the French national team.”

On his return to the Parc des Princes, he also stated: “The stadium is special. I have spent many years here and I have many memories. It’s the stadium I know best from my career at the moment. I have only good memories with my family, with the players. Tomorrow’s reception, I don’t expect much. The most important thing is to win and start the Nations League well.”

France meet Italy on Friday night on the Nations League.