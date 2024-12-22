Mbappe the star as Real Madrid thump Sevilla

Real Madrid moved back to within a point of league leaders Atlético Madrid after beating Sevilla 4-2 in La Liga action. Another victory at the Santiago Bernabeú means they’ve still only lost to title rivals Barcelona at home in the league since April 2023.

Last weekend’s frantic 3-3 draw with Rayo Vallecano must have felt like a missed opportunity to the reigning league champions with the title race hotting up after fellow city club Atlético Madrid scored a last-gasp victory over Barcelona.

But having won the inaugural FIFA Intercontinental Cup already this week, a Real side littered with stars despite the injured absentees and the suspended Vini Jr., made their aims clear in central Spain.

Their first goal came through a delightful Kylian Mbappé effort, as he thundered in from 20 yards out with the goalkeeper left rooted to the spot.

With Sevilla barely having the chance to recompose themselves, the host’s lead was doubled when Federico Valverde somehow bettered his French teammates' strike by smashing home an effort from all of 30 yards.

It looked like the game looked to be decided as a contest before the half was out when Rodrygo rounded off some brilliant work from Lucas Vázquez with a delightful effort from just inside the penalty area.

But just 10 minutes before the break, Sevilla gave themselves a lifeline through Isaac Romero’s header to give themselves something to cling onto in the second period.

Any hope was quickly extinguished by a clinical Real, however, with Brahim Díaz slotting in Mbappé’s clever pass from inside the area only minutes after the break.

That blow was clearly difficult to take for the lowly visitors who struggled to lay a glove on Carlo Ancelotti’s men until the final few minutes.

Ancelotti was able to ring the changes in the final 20 minutes with the likes of Arda Güler and Luka Modrić entering the fray.

That shuffle didn’t have the desired effect, however, as Dodi Lukebakio striking back a consolation goal with minutes of the game remaining with Sevilla looking dangerous until the end.

The evening’s was Mbappé’s, who shined on a fine afternoon for the hosts - surely more of this kind of form will be pivotal to Real Madrid’s title hopes.