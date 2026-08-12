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Marc Cucurella ready for 'Real Madrid honour'

Spain defender Marc Cucurella.
Spain defender Marc Cucurella.Profimedia

Jose Mourinho finally has his full Real Madrid squad available for preseason following several extended breaks after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni all reached the semi finals - alongside new signing Ibrahima Konate - and the trio are now all back in action.

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Fellow new arrival Marc Cucurella was the last name through the door at Valdebebas after winning a world crown with Spain on the back of agreeing a €55M move from Chelsea to Madrid in June.

Cucurella will be Mourinho's first-choice at left-back, but he's not expected to be up to full speed until September, and the 28-year-old is ready to live out his dream in the Spanish capital.

"It's an honour. I don't think many people can say they've worn the Real Madrid shirt. We've seen great legends here; it's a club with a rich history, the biggest in Europe. 

"Being here is a privilege and a reward for all the effort I've put in during my career. It's been a long journey, but I'm finally here.

"The opportunity to come here came up and I didn't hesitate for a second. As a fan, I've seen all those magical nights, those comebacks at the Bernabeu, all the Champions League trophies they've won.

"Having the chance to experience it first hand and be a part of it, is a huge responsibility. But, also an exciting and important challenge."

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