Marc Cucurella ready for 'Real Madrid honour'

Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni all reached the semi finals - alongside new signing Ibrahima Konate - and the trio are now all back in action.
Fellow new arrival Marc Cucurella was the last name through the door at Valdebebas after winning a world crown with Spain on the back of agreeing a €55M move from Chelsea to Madrid in June.
Cucurella will be Mourinho's first-choice at left-back, but he's not expected to be up to full speed until September, and the 28-year-old is ready to live out his dream in the Spanish capital.
"It's an honour. I don't think many people can say they've worn the Real Madrid shirt. We've seen great legends here; it's a club with a rich history, the biggest in Europe.
"Being here is a privilege and a reward for all the effort I've put in during my career. It's been a long journey, but I'm finally here.
"The opportunity to come here came up and I didn't hesitate for a second. As a fan, I've seen all those magical nights, those comebacks at the Bernabeu, all the Champions League trophies they've won.
"Having the chance to experience it first hand and be a part of it, is a huge responsibility. But, also an exciting and important challenge."