Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to upgrade several areas of his Manchester United squad in January.

The task facing the Argentinian coach was laid bare in his 4-0 debut defeat at Liverpool over the weekend.

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That result keeps United inside the Premier League relegation zone with just one win from 11 top-flight games in 2026/27.

Pochettino will have money to spend in the winter window, but that could limited to around £50 million, as the club look to prioritise a new striker as a matter of urgency.

However, Pochettino could also lean on his links to the USMNT, with Football Insider linking him to a move for Alex Freeman at Villarreal.

United have reportedly dispatched scouts to assess the 22-year-old on multiple occasions this season, and Pochettino is already a big fan of the right-back.

Freeman has made 16 appearances for the Yellow Submarine so far in 2026/27, but with a contract in place until 2032, United will need to pay in excess of £30 million to spark a possible deal.