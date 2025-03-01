Man City boss Guardiola ducks Tebas questions

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refused to consider questions about LaLiga president Javier Tebas on Friday.

Tebas has announced he's reported City to the European Commission over their business practices.

At his FA Cup media conference to preview their tie with Plymouth, Guardiola was asked about Tebas' comments.

He responded “next".

Asked two follow-up questions on the accusations, Guardiola again said: “Next.”

Later during the conference, the manager was asked about City's Premier League charges.

“I don’t know,” Guardiola said.

“It happened in the past with UEFA, and in a few weeks with the Premier League, the sentence. We wait and after we talk.”