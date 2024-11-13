Mallorca pair Maffeo and Raillo joke about targeting Real Madrid star Vini Jr: He cries a lot

Real Mallorca defenders Pablo Maffeo and Antonio Raíllo have joked about their rivalry with Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

Both players have famously clashed with the Brazil international in recent seasons.

Appearing on comedy show 'La buena chispa', the pair were asked why there is always "conflict" with Vini Jr.

"Well, we like to warm things up, we move well there. And if he starts running we can't catch him...," laughed Raillo.

Asked personally about his 'squabbles', Maffeo did not hesitate: "He cries a lot!"

Raillo then chimed in: "We're just having a laugh, let's be clear, because it will later appear in the Madrid press and you have to put up with it."