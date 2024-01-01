Mallorca coach Arrasate satisfied with Sevilla draw: Little by little...

Real Mallorca coach Jagoba Arrasate was satisfied with Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Sevilla.

Arrasate feels the players are now getting close to playing the way he wants.

He said, "It was a match with different phases and surely because of how it ended we leave with the feeling that we could have won. Until the 60th minute Sevilla was better but after the change delaying Samú we were better. We had occasions, but it could not be.

"There are three days left (in the market), but that's what I said. We have played very often and I have to prepare for games. The sports management is working on it and we have the same idea. The squad can always be improved."

"We must have more fluidity, occupy the spaces better. The first half at a technical level we have been imprecise. In simple situations we have not been. At home we have two draws against difficult rivals. Little by little we have to go further."