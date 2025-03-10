Lunin delighted being part of Real Madrid win against Rayo: Best place in the world

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was delighted being part of their 2-1 LaLiga win against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Star attackers Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr struck the goals for Real on the day.

Afterwards, Lunin told Real Madrid TV: “In the first half we controlled the game. The goal against us in the last minute was a pity and they got lucky. In the second half, the game became complicated because Rayo are demanding and impose a lot of intensity.

“We’re playing every three days and all the matches are really demanding because we’re fighting in every competition. Those who came off the bench today helped a lot, these are three very important points ahead of a very important match we have coming up."

He added, "I'm in the best place in the world with these teammates. Valverde is a leader, a captain and we’re very happy with him."