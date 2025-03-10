Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona's match against Osasuna postponed following doctor's passing
PSG coach Enrique: Liverpool? I lied to you
Klopp apologises to Borussia Dortmund fans for rejecting deal for Liverpool hero
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti tells Guler: Talk to me if you're unhappy

Lunin delighted being part of Real Madrid win against Rayo: Best place in the world

Paul Vegas
Lunin delighted being part of Real Madrid win against Rayo: Best place in the world
Lunin delighted being part of Real Madrid win against Rayo: Best place in the worldLaLiga
Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was delighted being part of their 2-1 LaLiga win against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Star attackers Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr struck the goals for Real on the day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Afterwards, Lunin told Real Madrid TV: “In the first half we controlled the game. The goal against us in the last minute was a pity and they got lucky. In the second half, the game became complicated because Rayo are demanding and impose a lot of intensity.

“We’re playing every three days and all the matches are really demanding because we’re fighting in every competition. Those who came off the bench today helped a lot, these are three very important points ahead of a very important match we have coming up."

He added, "I'm in the best place in the world with these teammates. Valverde is a leader, a captain and we’re very happy with him."

Mentions
LaLigaLunin AndriyReal MadridRayo Vallecano
Related Articles
Mbapppe and Vini help Real Madrid extend dominance over Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti tells Guler: Talk to me if you're unhappy
Casteels announces he's "unavailable" for Belgium after U-turn from Real Madrid No1 Courtois