Low: Every coach should visit Barcelona's La Masia academy

Carlos Volcano
Joachim Low is happy seeing fellow former Germany coach Hansi Flick succeeding with Barcelona.

Low only has words of admiration for the Barça coach and his ability to manage his young squad.

"Hansi Flick also communicates with the players who are in the background. That's his strength. It's incredible. He's also very good at tactics and has a very deep knowledge of football," explained Löw in an interview with TV3. 

Low also admires La Masia.  He even considers the Catalan club a reference in the training of players and believes that all coaches should spend a few days in Barcelona to see how the youth system works.

"A piece of advice for many clubs and coaches: go to Barcelona for two weeks and visit the academy. Listen to what they do and why they do it," Löw added. 

