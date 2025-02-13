Lopez: Young players key to Valencia staying up

Valencia great Claudio Lopez is convinced his former club will avoid relegation this season.

The Argentine says key to doing so will be the team's young players.

He said at a local function, “When you have grown up in the sport and have matured a bit, you have to know how to handle these situations, try not to let them touch you too much so as not to lose what you have ahead of you and do it in the best way.

"Beyond the results and the things that have been seen, I think that everyone wants to do it in the best way, they don’t like to lose, they don’t want their fans to be like that, so I think they will do everything possible to get through it.”

"They had a boost, which was reaching the Primera Division. They found themselves in a complicated situation, difficult to assimilate because you are waiting to reach the Primera Division, you arrive, you have a difficult one, you manage to overcome it.

"It is logical that there is a downturn, because it has happened to everyone , and it is great and it is very nice to see how they begin to take the initiative from another point of view and you begin to see what they really have inside. We must continue supporting them so that they continue like this.”