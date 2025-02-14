Lo Celso happy with victory at Gent: Real Betis knew Antony was great player

Giovani Lo Celso was pleased being part of Real Betis' win at Gent on Thursday night.

Betis took control of their Europa Conference League round 16 playoff, with Antony, Cedric Bakambu and Sergi Altimira settling the first-leg 0-3.

Lo Celso said afterwards, "It was difficult for us at the beginning because they have good players, good ideas and it is more difficult on their pitch. We knew how to hold on and look for our moments. Overall we played a great match.

"It was very important to come, show our face, put on a good image and get a good result. We were coming off results that weren't the best, we want to thank the support of the people here in Belgium, we were at home again and it was the push we needed. We had to give a result like that to the people and to ourselves."

On Antony's goal, Lo Celso said: "We knew that Antony is a great player, with a lot of quality, who could help us a lot and he is having a great performance. The team has shown that we are on our feet and we should rest because on Sunday we also have a final at home."

He added: "I felt very good, today playing further back to try to get the ball out more from below and look for the people up front who are more unbalanced. Congratulations to the team for the effort they made and to the people for coming here."