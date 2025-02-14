Antony delighted scoring in Real Betis ECL win: When you're happy things flow

Antony was delighted scoring for Real Betis in their Europa Conference League win at Gent.

Betis took control of their Europa Conference League round 16 playoff, with Antony, Cedric Bakambu and Sergi Altimira settling the first-leg 0-3.

Antony, on-loan from Manchester United, later said: "I'm very happy, more for the game than for the goal. The most important thing is that we won. I'm very happy to score a goal, the energy is very good and now I have to work so that the return match is also good.

"Being happy is the most important thing for me, my family and I, if you are happy things flow naturally.

"The team's victory is great, but the fans who have supported us all the time are very important. The victory is for the fans who supported us from the first to the last minute."

He added: "I was very prepared when the opportunity to come to Betis arose. I had a hard time with my head. In my heart I was 100 percent sure that I would be happy here."