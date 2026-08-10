Liverpool complete loan signing of Barcelona captain Ronald Araujo

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Barcelona's Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo in a season-long loan deal.

Araujo will offer the Reds some much-needed depth in defence, following Ibrahima Konate's departure in June.

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Alongside the Frenchman's move to Real Madrid, Liverpool are still waiting for Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni to return to full fitness.

Araujo, 27, has served as Barcelona's captain since January, following Marc-Andre ter Stegen's exit, and has earned 27 caps for Uruguay, scoring once.

The defender, who joined Barça in 2018, has helped the club to three Spanish top-flight titles and two Copa del Rey triumphs.

At Anfield, Araujo is anticipated to form a formidable partnership with the imperious Virgil van Dijk.

“I can’t wait to get started. I’m very, very happy,” said the Uruguayan.

“I’m excited to be here at this massive club with lots of history. I’m excited to meet my teammates, excited to get started playing, and I’m very motivated and really up for getting going.

“I think it was the ideal move for me at this stage in my career. I think it was a move that was necessary for me to take. As soon as I heard that interest from Liverpool, everything went into action really, really quickly.

“As I say, I’m super happy to be here and excited to get started. I’m glad about the interest and it was the right move at the right time.”

Araujo has been handed Liverpool's number 33 shirt, which was vacated by Jordon Ibe in 2016.

The Reds are next in action against Como on 16 August.