Liverpool defender Konate: I couldn't handle Mbappe pressure

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has rejected criticism of France teammate and Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe.

Rested for this week's Nations League games, Mbappe was snapped partying in Sweden while France defeated Israel last week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Given it was claimed Mbappe was using his time off to recover from a thigh injury, the night in Sweden has drawn a backlash from France fans.

But Konate said today: "Sometimes I try to put myself in his shoes. If there was so much attention on me, I don't know if I could have endured it.

"He has managed to handle the pressure and he continues to handle it. It could be that he is having a hard time mentally. I don't know, but I want to talk to him about it.

"People keep saying he has no life. They must be hard for him."