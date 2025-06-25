Mastantuono: Xabi chat convinced me to bring forward Real Madrid plans

Departing River Plate whizkid Franco Mastantuono admits a chat with Xabi Alonso helped convince him about an early move to Real Madrid.

Having initially planned to join Real at the end of the calendar year, the 17 year-old midfielder will now sign for Real immediately after the Club World Cup.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mastantuono admits speaking with Xabi was enough to bring forward his plans.

"How he talked to me was incredible and I really appreciated it," he told DAZN.

"The talk had a lot of influence because the fact that the coach loves you is an important vote of confidence for a player. Leaving a club like River is not easy and his words motivated me a lot to take that leap."

The youngster added, "Playing for Madrid is a dream, I don't need to say in words what that club is, we all know it. It is a new challenge in my life, a very nice challenge."