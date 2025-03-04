Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Lebarbier pens new contract with Real Sociedad
Alex Lebarbier has signed a new contract with Real Sociedad.

The young midfielder has penned a new deal to 2027 with La Real.

Big things are expected from the 20 year-old, who is yet to make his senior debut for La Real.

The LaLiga club announced: "Real Sociedad and midfielder Alex Lebarbier have reached an agreement for the extension of his contract until the end of the 2026-27 season.

"The Clichy player arrived at the club at a young age."

