Lebarbier pens new contract with Real Sociedad

Alex Lebarbier has signed a new contract with Real Sociedad.

The young midfielder has penned a new deal to 2027 with La Real.

Advertisement Advertisement

Big things are expected from the 20 year-old, who is yet to make his senior debut for La Real.

The LaLiga club announced: "Real Sociedad and midfielder Alex Lebarbier have reached an agreement for the extension of his contract until the end of the 2026-27 season.

"The Clichy player arrived at the club at a young age."