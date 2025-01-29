Le Graet meets with Real Madrid star Mbappe over France retirement concerns

Noel Le Graet has met with Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe this week.

Now the former French Football Federation president, Le Graet travelled to Madrid to meet with Mbappe and discuss his international future.

There are genuine concerns inside the FFF that Mbappe could retire from international football given his rift with the local media and some sections of the football public.

"Everything went well, Kylian was adorable," Le Graet told Le Parisien. "We talked for a while, we exchange some little talks. We were very happy to see each other and talk. I congratulated him on his level of play and everything he's doing right now. He said he was happy in Madrid.

"I said: 'above all, don't let go of the France team, we need you'.

"He replied: 'don't worry, president, I'll be there with the Bleus in March and in very good shape'."